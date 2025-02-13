BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus carrying 25 elementary school students struck a utility pole on Cape Cod Thursday morning, fire officials said.

At around 7:57 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Ebenezer and Lumbert Mill roads in Marstons Mills, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found the damaged school bus, along with a downed utility pole, the department said.

The driver and all 25 students were uninjured, officials said.

Eversource responded to repair the utility pole, while another bus took the students to Barnstable United Elementary School, according to the department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Barnstable police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)