MILWAUKEE (WHDH) — A Milwaukee bus driver is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a toddler from the middle of the street.

Diana Serrano came across a 2-year-old girl alone and not fully dressed while driving Saturday.

Bus camera video showed Serrano helping the little girl onto the bus where they waited together for the police.

“She was pretty frightened. She had tears rolling down her face,” Serrano said. “She’s a tiny girl, so she probably was very confused too.”

The girl’s mother says she was sleeping when the child snuck out.

This is reportedly the eighth time a Milwaukee County transit driver has helped a lost or missing child in less than two years.

