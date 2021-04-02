Businesses near Fenway Park see boost as Red Sox fans flock for Opening Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The smell of sausage and peppers is filling the air around Fenway Park as roughly 4,500 fans get ready to watch the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day.

Friday marks the first game in more than a year that fans have been able to attend a Red Sox game in person at Fenway Park and businesses in the area say they’re excited to see the boost in business.

“This is the most important Opening Day of our career out here,” said David Littlefield of The Sausage Guy, “I mean 30 years because of what we’ve been through, just incredible, as a culture and as a city. It’s like the beginning of the end. Really, getting back to the ballpark.”

Cask and Flagon owner Dana Van Fleet added, “Obviously, I’d love to see the park full but I’m excited that there are fans coming to Fenway. I know we’ll get to the point where they’re full and that’s what I’m looking forward to. That’s all I can do.”

Some businesses in the area still remain closed, including Sal’s Pizza and Boston Beer Works.

