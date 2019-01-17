Butane lighter at Auburn recycling facility prompts bomb squad response

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities investigating a report of a live explosive device at a recycling facility in Auburn Thursday morning discovered that the device was actually a butane lighter, police said.
Auburn firefighters responding to Casella Recycling at 15 Hardscrabble Road around 9:30 a.m. evacuated the building and secured the area.
The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad arrived to investigate and later found that the item in question was not an explosive.
All companies have since been cleared from the scene.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)