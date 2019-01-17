Butane lighter at Auburn recycling facility prompts bomb squad response

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities investigating a report of a live explosive device at a recycling facility in Auburn Thursday morning discovered that the device was actually a butane lighter, police said.

Auburn firefighters responding to Casella Recycling at 15 Hardscrabble Road around 9:30 a.m. evacuated the building and secured the area.

The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad arrived to investigate and later found that the item in question was not an explosive.

All companies have since been cleared from the scene.

Here is a picture (top and bottom) of the device that was determined to be a butane lighter. All units have cleared. Thank you to @MassStatePolice for their expertise pic.twitter.com/Hlp7N2cOI4 — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) January 17, 2019

@auburnmassfire @AuburnMAPolice are on scene, 15 Hardscrabble Rd, Casella Recycling with a live explosive device. @MassStatePolice Bomb Squad is responding. The area has been secured and evacuated. AVOID the area. Media staging will be established. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) January 17, 2019

All companies are clear of the scene on Hardscrabble Rd. @MAStatePolice has handled. No additional hazards. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) January 17, 2019

