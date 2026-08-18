CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bystanders in Concord made a railside rescue Monday, coming to the aid of a driver who crashed into an MBTA Commuter Rail station.

Witnesses said they saw the woman drive past the crossing gate as the Commuter Rail train approached, just before the train collided with her car.

Three people then pulled the mangled crossing gate away from the driver’s side door, which had trapped the woman inside. They then helped her get out of the badly damaged vehicle.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital; her condition is unknown.

Passengers were transferred to another train for the rest of the evening commute home.

Workers began repairs on the crossing gate.

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