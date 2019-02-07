NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The cabs of three propane tankers went up in flames in Northbridge early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to Church Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire and explosions found that the tanker cabs had caught fire.

Northbridge Fire Chief David White says crews were able to knock down the two-alarm blaze “fairly quickly” and prevented it from getting into the propane tanks.

“Anytime there’s a propane incident, the hazard, the potential is there all the time, especially at this facility where it’s a filling facility,” he said. “We’re happy it stayed where it did.”

One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The state’s fire marshall is investigating the cause.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)