California teen headed to Harvard goes viral after tweet questions his acceptance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A California teenager who is Harvard-bound went viral on Twitter when his acceptance was questioned by a former educational official from Texas.

High school senior Drake Johnson shared the good news on Twitter when he found out he was accepted to Harvard. Many people congratulated him and sent him well-wishes but one reply he got stood out. It read, “Congrats. Were you admitted on merit or quota?” The tweet was sent by a man who identified himself on Twitter as a former Texas State Board of Education member.

“I researched it a little bit, texted my counselor and she said, ‘No, there are no quotas.'” said Johnson. “I know with people who have a set in stone viewpoint, it’s difficult to convince them, there’s no point in trying to argue or be hateful.

Johnson replied to the man with a list of his accomplishments, including class valedictorian and world champion competitive cheerleader.

“Like Michelle Obama said, when they go low, we go high. So I said, let me say all of my qualifications,” said Johnson.

The man who replied to Johnson’s tweet eventually had his account suspended. Johnson said he is excited to go to Harvard in the fall and plans to major in government.

