Cambridge man arrested on drug, weapons charges

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug and weapons charges after officers found a loaded gun and marijuana in his car Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an illegally parked vehicle in Central Square arrested James Bonaventure about 8:45 a.m. after they determined he was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Cambridge police said. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded .38 caliber firearm, multiple bags of marijuana, pills, $599 in cash, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Bonaventure is facing a slew of charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, possession of a Class E Drug, possession of a Class D Drug with intent to distribute, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)