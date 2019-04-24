CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating reports of shots fired following an altercation inside a restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, described as a white male in his 20s, reportedly fired shot in the air near Brookline Street just after midnight.

Police say there are no known victims at this time.

A preliminary search showed no known ballistic evidence or property damage, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police.

