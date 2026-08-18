CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge has reactivated its shot spotter system for 90 days while the city gathers public opinion and studies its use.

The technology, used to alert police when guns are fired in the city, was turned off in May due to privacy concerns.

Earlier this month, the city council voted to bring ShotSpotter after city leaders faced pressure from the community following the murder of Xavier Batista, a 32-year-old public works employee.

Batista was shot and killed while walking to work in the early morning hours of July 4.

One man was arrested in connection with his death.

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