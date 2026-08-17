BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man was arrested in connection with two recent break-ins in the area of Heath Street in Jamaica Plain.

Michael Smith, 37, is charged with aggravated breaking and entering.

On Wednesday, April 5, Boston police responded to a breaking and entering at Heath Street, where the victim said that a man entered his bedroom through a window while he was sleeping. Police say the suspect fled after trying to pull the victim’s blanket off.

Police say Smith is also connected to a second incident that happened days before, on Sunday, August 2, at 180 Heath Street.

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