CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge restaurant is using a robot to serve up dishes to customers.

Rosie is bringing out plates to patrons of The Smoke Shop in Kendall Square, after the manufacturer reached out to restaurant owner Andy Husbands.

“The company, Bearbotics, contacted me and said – would you like to check this out? And you know we’re in a tech heavy area in the Kendall Square area and I thought it would be a fun thing to do to check it out and see how a robot works in a restaurant,” Husbands said.

Workers put food on the robot, which delivers it to a table where it is met by another server. Husbands said that saves workers trips, but doesn’t replace them.

“I wouldn’t say she replaces anybody but she kind of just makes it easier instead of everyone having to run up and back, which is you know a couple seconds but does add up,” Husbands said. “Most customers are for it, I think people do show concern Rosie will take someone’s job and I assure that that is not going to happen.”

