BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at the Kennedy Day School (KDS) at Franciscan Children’s participated in a Candy Land-themed prom Friday, allowing everyone to let loose and enjoy some sweet treats.

The Kennedy Day School is a school for children ages three to 21-years-old with special education needs. Many of the students have complex medical, physical, communicatory, and cognitive needs.

A teacher said everyone made sure to go all out for the theme.

“Everybody here – we like to get dressed up, we like to dance, we like to sing, we’re silly, we’re fun,” saod Jackie Goodrich, a special education teacher at the school. “Everybody in special education to regular general education, we all do the same things, and prom is one of the things we like to do here at KDS.”

Parents of the students said seeing their children smiling and having fun was the highlight of their days.

“Food and music makes her happy, and being at the prom we got both so she is very happy tonight,” said Kevin Bartel, a KDS parent. “I get to share moments with other parents that deal with the same thing, that have the same crosses to bear on a daily basis.”







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