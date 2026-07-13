CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Cambridge on July 4th.

Rayquon Brown, 29, is also charged with carrying a firearm without a license, being an armed career criminal, and conspiring to commit murder.

On July 4, around 5:24 a.m., police say they got a call from pedestrians who found a man lying in a pool of blood near Norfolk Street and Broadway Street. The man was later identified as Xavier Bautista, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an autopsy, police say Bautista died from two gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, including witness interviews and reviews of surveillance video, Bautista was confronted by several men wearing masks who shot and killed him, according to police.

Police say the men involved then fled the scene in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police say someone acted as a lookout and a potential backup. At this time, there is no known connection between the defendant and the victim, and the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 349-3300.

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