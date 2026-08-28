NEW YORK (AP) — Max Fried will come off the injured list to pitch for the New York Yankees in Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

The team hadn’t yet decided which game Fried will start, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday afternoon. Fellow left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get the ball in the other game.

Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season Aug. 17, retroactive to Aug. 14, with a left elbow bone bruise. He was sidelined with the same issue from May 14 until July 22.

The three-time All-Star is 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts this season, his second with the Yankees after signing a $218 million, eight-year contract.

New York was set to begin a critical four-game series Friday night against the Red Sox, who trailed the Yankees by two games in the race for the top American League wild card and home-field advantage throughout a potential best-of-three playoff series between the longtime rivals.

Still waiting for star slugger Aaron Judge to return from a broken rib, the Yankees were four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

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