CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Canton police chief who implemented improvements in the department in the wake of the Karen Read case is retiring.

Chief Helena Rafferty’s last day will be Monday, June 30, which is when her contract ends.

Rafferty became chief in June 2022, about five months after John O’Keefe’s death.

The Read case led to an audit of the Canton Police Department; a report released earlier this month found fault with officers’ handling of the initial investigation, but found no evidence of corruption or a police cover-up, as suggested by Read’s defense team.

The audit also concluded that Rafferty did a commendable job leading the department.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)