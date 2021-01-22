CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton is investigating a video that appears to show multiple students using a racial slur.

The school was notified early Friday morning of the video, which does not appear to have been filmed on school grounds, Superintendent Jill Rossetti announced. It is unclear when the video was taken.

The school district notified Canton police as they launched their own internal investigation.

“At Blue Hills Regional, we thoroughly investigate all allegations of racist behavior and we condemn such behavior, as there is no place for such despicable language or actions in our society,” Rossetti said. “At this time we have launched our own internal investigation into the matter and will work closely with the Canton Police Department to assist them in their investigation. We are committed to maintaining a safe and accepting environment for everyone at Blue Hills.”

Guidance counselors are being made available Friday for any students who wish to talk about the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)