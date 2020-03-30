Cape Cod Hospital worker’s dance moves to ‘Footloose’ catches attention of Kevin Bacon

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod Hospital operating room aide is spreading some joy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jonathan Thompson recorded a video of himself dancing to “Footloose” after his shift was over.

Kevin Bacon, who starred in the movie “Footloose,” saw the video and wrote on Facebook, “This guy HAS THE MOVES.”

“I hope this brings you as much joy as it does me,” Bacon continued. “Also we’re so lucky to have so many special folks like him working so hard to keep us safe and well during this time. How bout we have a big dance party after this is all over?”

