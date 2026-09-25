CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents living on Cape Cod said they are not overly concerned about flooding when the impending nor’easter hits, but are preparing for high winds and potential power outages in the region.

On Friday afternoon, the wind was seen blowing hard enough at the United States Coast Guard Station in Chatham to gently rock vehicles parked there, as people gathered at an overlook to take in the storm scene at Lighthouse Beach below.

“The closer you get to the water, the windier and more freezing it gets,” said Gabriel Spence, who is visiting Cape Cod from New York.

“The ocean has been churning up for the last, like, three days. Twenty-plus mile-per-hour constant winds, so it already has a running start,” said Mike Quinn, a resident.

Cape officials are watching for both power outages and minor coastal flooding. In Sandwich, where they have been fighting beach eroision for years, they will be keeping a close eye on the slow-moving storm system.

“The duration and the continuous, sort of, effort and battering of the wind, the pressure of the water, the high tides, those are things that we are the most concerned about,” said Heather Harper, Sandwich Assistant Town Manager.

An astronomical high tide has residents putting away umbrellas, lawn furniture, bird feeders, and other outdoor items that may be tossed around by the wind. However, many people said they are taking this one in stride.

“I think we are ready. People on Cape Cod are used to these kind of storms. They come and go, but hopefully it doesn’t get too bad,” said Steve Garvin, a Sandwich native.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the region this weekend.

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