HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A young boy upset that he lost his Batman costume in a devastating house fire received a special surprise from a sheriff’s office captain.

The boy’s family lost all of their belongings after flames engulfed their home in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Capt. Tim Griffin went out to the store to buy the boy a new costume, equipped with a utility belt that the boy had described.

“It is the small things that can make such a difference in someones day,” Edneyville Fire & Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The boy posed for pictures in his new costume.

