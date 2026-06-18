STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police and the medical examiner were on scene after a car crashed into a hotel in Sturbridge Thursday morning.

Officials investigating at the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel could be seen looking around a dark-colored SUV and placing evidence markers.

State police were on scene for hours.

Officials confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting on Haynes Street just before 1 a.m.

No information has yet been released on the condition of driver or of anyone inside the hotel.

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