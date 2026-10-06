PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video captures the moment an SUV jumped not one but two curbs Tuesday morning, smashing through the storefront windows of Starlight Hair and Nail Spa on Bourbon Street in Peabody.

Ellen Hong has worked there for five years and says normally she would’ve been sitting by the window waiting for her next client. But for some reason, she went to the back to grab a bite to eat.

“I’m very lucky, but I feel bad for my regular clients,” Hong said.

Robert DeStefano owns the barber shop next door. He was in the middle of a haircut when he heard the boom. Without any hesitation, he jumped into action to help the woman still behind the wheel and make sure she was okay.

“Not all heroes wear capes, but we saved the day,” DeStafano said. “We ran over there to make sure she was okay, make sure everyone inside was okay, and that was it. Someone called 9-1-1. All the responders came in, and she was okay.”

By late morning, the SUV was pulled out of the heavily damaged building on a flatbed to be towed away.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

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