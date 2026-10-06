LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was sent to the hospital when a car crashed into a utility pole in Lynn, snapping it and taking down wires Monday night.

The crash occurred on Euclid Avenue.

The Lynn Fire Department said a medic was taking someone to the hospital from a different call when they saw the crash.

That medic stopped to investigate and called for help.

National Grid was on scene repairing the pole.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)