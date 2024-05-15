SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a car slammed into a nail salon in Saugus.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene spotted the building on Broadway with a large hole in its front wall.

Photos shared with 7NEWS showed some of the damage inside the building, with broken glass and debris scattered across the floor.

Police in a statement said officers responded to 1539 Broadway near 10 a.m. Officers arrived and found the car, a 2023 Mercedes, stuck in the building, according to police.

Saugus police said there were no injuries in connection with the crash.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, workers at the salon said they were lucky no one was hurt. The car in this crash ended up in the salon’s waiting room. Though the salon was open, workers said the waiting room was empty when the vehicle came through the wall.

The car had been towed away from the scene as of around 12 p.m. but crews remained on scene cleaning up debris.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

