MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Curry College student was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash in Milton that left one car flipped over on its roof, and the other landed on top of the first car, according to Milton police.

The crash happened just before noon on Blue Hill Avenue as one of the cars was turning into the Curry campus. The cars became wedged between a stone sign and a utility pole, and had to be removed with a crane.

“I remember hearing the screech of tires and a thump,” Jamie Dahmer said, who lives near the crash scene.

Jack Crosby, a Curry College student, said he was driving by at the time and managed to record a video of the aftermath with his phone.

“I’m like, ‘this is crazy’. It’s like a really bad accident,” said Crosby.

First responders said that the two drivers and one passenger all had seatbelts on and managed to get out of the wreck on their own. One person was taken to the hospital.

“Based on what the vehicles looked like when they arrived, it was definitely seems enough to have had an entrapment,” Milton fire chief Jeff Murphy said. “It’s a game changer, because if you’re not restrained and with the new safety features of modern vehicles, you get a lot of ejections.”

The crash is under investigation.

