ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Mr. Spooky the cat turned up at Attleboro City Hall on Friday to pull papers to run for mayor but was quickly turned away when he learned he didn’t meet the requirements.

“The halls of City Hall looked fur-midable today when Mr. Spooky came by to pull papers to run for Mayor! Unfortunately the business owner of Spooky Games and tuna enthusiast learned quickly that he needs to be 18 years old and a registered voter in Attleboro to run for Mayor,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.

“What felt like a cat-astrophe turned quickly into a paws-itive moment as staff gave some scratches on his way out. Friendly reminder that if you want to run for Mayor for this special election that you need to submit your papers for nomination by January 10th to the Elections office.”

