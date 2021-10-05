BOSTON (WHDH) - The holidays are fast approaching and with that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging the public to protect themselves against the coronavirus; however, their latest guidance is causing some confusion.

The CDC is expected to put out new holiday guidance after an apparent mishap over the weekend in which the agency posted last year’s guidance encouraging virtual gatherings and social distancing. This has since been pulled off their website.

Dr. Shira Doron, infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center, first commented on the holiday guidance before it was pulled down, saying that although it’s important to be careful, things are different now with the vaccine.

“One of the problems with CDC guidance is that it’s intended for the whole country and different parts of our country look very different from each other,” she said. “I think it’s becoming quite unrealistic to say ‘stay away from one another.’ We’ve done it for too long and we got vaccinated to get our life back and get our family gatherings back.”

Doron says those who are unvaccinated need to be more mindful but that celebrating the holidays with loved ones is possible.

“Outside is still really, really safe with or without a mask; regardless of vaccination status,” she said. “The kids have been through a lot and they’ve had a lot taken away from them and I would definitely encourage kids to trick-or-treat and gather outside.”

The CDC says they plan to release updated holiday guidance soon.

