BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum has been listed as available by the team for Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, clearing the way for his return less than 10 months after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Injury Report Update:



Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE https://t.co/IdTCh94zVN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2026

“You’ve seen all the work he’s put in, and it’s been consistent since day one. And so you see that, you see him on the court being able to do the things he does, it’s fun to see. So I’ll be looking forward to getting out there playing with him,” said Celtics guard Derrick White.

