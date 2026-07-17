WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and other state officials honored Celtics legend and basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy Friday with the dedication of the Bob Cousy Pass over Southbridge Street in Worcester.

The I-290 Bridge over the street will now bear the name of the former Celtics point guard who was also an All-American at Holy Cross University, and has called Worcester home for nearly 80 years.

“I bonded with Worcester the minute I stepped off the train and took a nice big whiff of fresh New England air,” Cousy said. “I’m greedy. I’ve had a statue, I shouldn’t want a pass as well, you should have a pass, but thank you Maura.”

Healey said the pass will now serve as a “lasting tribute to a remarkable career defined by excellence, innovation, leadership and an unwavering commitment to his community.”

Healey announced her intention to dedicate the bridge to Cousy in her State of the Commonwealth address in January.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful gift to our state. I know it is to Worcester and certainly to Holy Cross to know that this Bob Cousy Pass is right here, people will be traveling over it multiple times a day,” Healey said. “Your name is there and they’re going to think of one incredible human being, our one and only, Bob Cousy.”

The dedication comes one year after Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu renamed the Washington Street Bridge as the William Felton “Bill” Russell Bridge in honor of the 11-time NBA champion. Now Russell’s former teammate will forever be linked to commuters in his hometown.

“What I love is the connection with this city that I’ve bonded with for 80 years now, who really provided a safe haven for my family and I,” Cousy said.

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