BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans crowded together for the chance to meet Celtics legends at the grand opening of the Dick’s House of Sport in Boston on Saturday.

Members of the 1984 Championship team, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, and Cedric Maxwell were on hand for the sit and sign that drew fans of all ages to the sporting goods chain’s newest location.

Parish said, “I think the slogan today, the young people saying, ‘I got in touch with my feelings,” he said. “The fans have been gracious and warm to all of us, this is where my career took off … it reminds me of the camaraderie and the success we all had.”

Activities offered at the House of Sport include rock climbing, batting cages, and golf simulators.

In addition to the Celtics stars, David Ortiz met with fans on Friday and former Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is set to meet with fans on Sunday.

