NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A cement truck slammed into a bridge in Norwood Thursday, drawing an emergency response, prompting a road closure and possibly damaging the bridge, according to police.

The crash happened at the Morse Street Bridge. In a message around 1:45 p.m., Norwood police said the bridge “sustained possible structural damage.”

Police said Morse Street would be closed between Pleasant Street and Short Street “for the foreseeable future.”

In a later post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said the driver of the truck was OK and will be cited.

Norwood police officers “will be on scene all night,” Brooks said. Brooks continued, saying motorists should seek alternate routes.

Police shared photos from the scene showing debris on the roadway below the bridge after this crash.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene also spotted the cement truck itself with visible damage.

