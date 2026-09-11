DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts leaders, along with victims’ loved ones, gathered at the Statehouse for an annual moment of silence on Friday.

The moment of silence took place at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

219 names were read of the people who died that day with ties to Massachusetts. A special tribute video played during the ceremony.

A woman whose husband was killed on one of the flights on 9-11 said that 25 years later, his legacy continues.

“But from that awful day we also saw the best in people,” Christine Coombs said. “People associate kindness and unity with 9-11, not only in the communities but politically.”

Following the ceremony, the House Chamber presented the Amy Sweeney Award for civilian bravery. Sweeney, an Acton native and flight attendant on Flight 11, provided critical information to Logan Airport about the hijackers before losing her life.

In Dracut, residents will pay tribute to the pilot of one of the hijacked planes.

Dracut native John Ogonowski was in the cockpit of American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to strike the World Trade Center. Today, the fire department will hold a ceremony at the town’s 9/11 memorial, which stands on the land he grew up on.

In Boston, the State House is lit in red, white, and blue ahead of Friday morning ceremonies. Governor Maura Healey presided over the annual moment of silence and the reading of the names of those who died.

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