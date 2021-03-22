Certain workers, people over age 60 now eligible to sign up for COVID vaccine in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Grocery, retail, and food service workers are among a large group of Massachusetts residents who are now eligible to sign up to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Workers in the following sectors became eligible to get vaccinated as of Monday:

Restaurant or café workers

Grocery or convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Vaccine development workers

Medical supply chain workers

Transit/transportation workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors or funeral workers

Shipping port or terminal workers

In addition to these workers, all people over the age of 60 are also now eligible.

Vaccinations are slated to open up for residents over the age of 55 and those with one qualifying medial condition on April 5, followed by anyone over the age of 16 on April 19.

Residents are urged to pre-register to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby.

