Certain workers, people over age 60 now eligible to sign up for COVID vaccine in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Grocery, retail, and food service workers are among a large group of Massachusetts residents who are now eligible to sign up to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
Workers in the following sectors became eligible to get vaccinated as of Monday:
- Restaurant or café workers
- Grocery or convenience store workers
- Food pantry workers or volunteers
- Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers
- Vaccine development workers
- Medical supply chain workers
- Transit/transportation workers
- Sanitation workers
- Public health workers
- Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers
- Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders
- Funeral directors or funeral workers
- Shipping port or terminal workers
In addition to these workers, all people over the age of 60 are also now eligible.
Vaccinations are slated to open up for residents over the age of 55 and those with one qualifying medial condition on April 5, followed by anyone over the age of 16 on April 19.
Residents are urged to pre-register to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.
Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby.
