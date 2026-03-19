BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Charges against a former Brockton High School choir director have been dropped.

Matthew Cunningham, 35, was accused of paying for sex acts with an underage student that investigators said he contacted online.

Prosecutors say his accuser, who is now 18, did not want to testify. They said the case couldn’t move forward without that testimony.

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