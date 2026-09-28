BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the children at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club will be seen across the country today.

They’re being featured on the Jennifer Hudson Show Monday.

Amaka Ubaka from 7NEWS and Hudson spoke with the children about her visit to Boston – and even helped sing the EGOT-winner to commercial break.

Last month, Hudson visited Boston in anticipation of the new season of her show.

She spent time at teh Ansin Youht Center at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club, talking with with the children and handing out sno cones.

Hudson said she found her time at the club meaningful because she was a part of the Boys and Girls Club as a child growing up in Chicago.

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