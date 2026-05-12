CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chelmsford firefighter seriously injured in a fall at a state training academy in April was discharged from his rehabilitation facility Monday, according to the Chelmsford Fire Department.

Nick Spinale left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital with a police escort Monday morning, and one of his first stops was the Chelmsford Fire Department headquarters. Fire officials said seeing him there “meant everything to this department.” Other neighboring fire departments also staged on overpasses along Routes 93 and 495 while he was being driven home.

The 28-year-old fell approximately 40 feet out of a window in the drill area of the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in Stow on April 7. He suffered a head injury, significant organ damage, and two fractured wrists. He first underwent several surgeries at the UMass Medical and Trauma Center in Worcester before being transfered to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he spent weeks learning how to walk again.

Spinale is part of the fire academy’s support staff and was prepping for the day’s hands-on recruit training session before he suffered the fall.

In a statement, the Chelmsford Fire Department wrote in part, “Nick, we are proud of the fight you have shown and we are glad to have you back. This is only the beginning. We cannot wait to see what you accomplish from here. Welcome home!”

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