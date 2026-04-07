STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford firefighter was injured after he fell out of a window at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in Stow Tuesday morning around 9.

Officials say the man is part of the fire academy’s support staff and was prepping for the day’s hands-on recruit training session.

“When crews arrived, we found that the patient in question had fallen from maybe three or four stories up,” Stow fire chief Barry Evers said. “There was substantial injuries. The crews then called for a medical helicopter. All medical helicopters were grounded at the time due to the weather conditions, so we met up with the ground-transport system from Life Flight.”

Officials say the man suffered a head injury after falling out of a window in the drill area. He was taken to the UMass Medical and Trauma Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

“It’s a very tight brotherhood,” Evers said. “Whenever a firefighter gets hurt, you have guys taking off their fire gear, it really affects our firefighters mentally.”

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