CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Chelmsford were evacuated Thursday after a reported gas line rupture.

Chelmsford Police and Fire evacuated residents at Locke Road, as well as nearby Walnut Road and Tanglewood Drive, after an eight-inch-high pressure main was struck sometime around 10 a.m. as crews installed a new telephone pole on Locke Road.

The gas main was shut down by 11 a.m., with residents allowed to return to their homes soon after.

No injuries were reported, but some residents were still without gas service as of 2:00 p.m.

