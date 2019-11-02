Child patients face off against Celtics’ Gordon Hayward in video game marathon for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward traded the basketball court for a TV screen Saturday, facing off against patients at Boston Children’s Hospital in a video game marathon.

The Extra Life event raised money to help patients pay for services not covered by insurance. Hayward said it was a worthy cause, and a learning experience.

“I think it’s really important to do stuff like this. It’s also really fun for me,” Hayward said. “Tthey teach me how to play a lot of video games I don’t play — I just got beaten.”

The patient who defeated Hayward, Nick Whitman, said the forward’s visit was a welcome distraction.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget this moment ever. that was amazing,” Whitman said. “I thank him a lot for that cause I know he’s a busy man. but that was really cool.”

Hayward knows what it’s like to spend time in hospitals, and spent a lot of time playing video games during his recovery from an injury in 2018. He said visiting the patients at Children’s was an inspiration.

“It inspires me, it brings me joy to see them,” Hayward said. “They’re going through tough times right now but to be able to come here … I’m really impressed by these kids.

People looking to donate can visit http://giving.childrenshospital.org/partners/childrens-miracle-network/extra-life/what-is-extra-life.html .

