We’ve got sun ahead for today, rain ahead for Sunday before Tuesday brings a chance for the first widespread plowable snow of the season!

First, bundle up today! While skies will be bright and highs in the low 40s, gusty winds nearing 20-25 mph will make it feel only like it’s near freezing during the warmest part of the day today.

Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of the anticipated rain for Sunday. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s.

However, as the rain rolls in, temperatures will become mild. They’ll hang around the 50-degree mark much of the late afternoon and evening. Rain showers push in after noon and become more widespread by 2-3 p.m.

It’ll be raining most of the rest of your Sunday, into the evening hours. Winds will be a bit breezy at times as well.

Monday will be the complete opposite! It’ll start cold in the low 30s with highs in the low 40s with bright, sunny skies. The breeze will make for a chilly day once again. Tuesday is when we’re watching the chance for a snowstorm.

A lot of details have to be ironed out here. Mainly, the track of the storm which will greatly influence snowfall totals. The greatest chance for some plowable snow is north and west of Boston. South and east of Boston it’s mostly looking like rain.

We’ll be watching this closely as the week progresses, so make sure to stay tuned!

The wintry weather doesn’t last long. Wednesday will be partly sunny in the 20s to 30s. Thursday: cloudy with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s with a breezy. Friday, quiet but frigid! The morning will start off in the single digits and the teens before temperatures rebound to the low 30s in the afternoon.