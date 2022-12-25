BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year.

Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who would otherwise be spending their Christmas alone and without a hot meal.

In Lynn, My Brother’s Table, the largest soup kitchen on the North Shore, boxed up hundreds of meals thanks to donations from area businesses and residents.

Other organizations had meals available for carry-out and delivery for disabled or elderly residents.

