BOSTON (WHDH) - City residents and officials gathered at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain on Sunday for the 133rd Memorial Service at the Boston Firefighters Monument to honor department members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event, hosted by the Charitable Association of the Boston Fire Department, included tributes to Robert “BK” Kilduff Jr., who died in the line of duty while battling a blaze at a triple-decker in Dorchester last month. Officials say had he not been killed in the fire, he would’ve been participating in the ceremony to remember a colleague who died from occupational cancer.

“We’ve had to confront tragedy, we’ve had to confront loss, we’ve taken our hits, ” said Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon, “But I want to commend each and every one of you standing here today for wearing this badge, for serving this profession, and truly believing there’s a cause greater than any one individual.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said it’s important to “honor and remember how much goes into making Boston the city that we are.”

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