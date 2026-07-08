BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu filed a lawsuit against META and other social media companies due to the harm they cause to Boston Public Schools students’ mental health.

The companies include TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, claiming they deliberately target minors with addictive features that are bad for students.

“Social media companies have evidence of the harm they are causing to our kids by designing platforms that keep them hooked in endless scrolling and monetizing engagement at the expense of their mental health,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Boston is taking legal action to protect children and youth and hold these companies accountable. Today, we are making it clear that social media companies must end exploitative practices and be accountable to standards of basic protection for children.”

“Boston Public Schools provides critical mental health services for young people in our community through our counselors, social workers, psychologists, and nurses who have gone above and beyond to meet increasing student needs,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “We work hard to set our students on the best course for success through rigorous academics and whole-student supports, and the research is clear that social media has had a negative impact on students’ well-being while benefiting companies. We all need to do what is right for our students.”

A spokesperson from Meta released a statement, saying, “We strongly disagree with these allegations and are confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people. For over a decade, we’ve listened to parents, worked with experts and law enforcement, and conducted in-depth research to understand the issues that matter most. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, and we’re always working to do better.”

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