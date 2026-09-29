NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Health and Human Services Department has denied a resident’s request to keep her miniature horse in her backyard, intensifying the battle between the woman and the City over regulations regarding owning certain animals.

Horse owner Judy Hinchey said she is outraged at the City’s decision, which orders her to remove her miniature horse Clover from the backyard of her Auburndale home within 21 days.

“I really think this is, like, an an injustice,” Hinchey said. “I’m really angry at the City.”

Clover has been the center of a neighborhood dispute since she arrived in August. The Newton Health and Human Services Department said it started receiving complaints from neighbors about the smell of horse manure in Hinchey’s backyard.

After an appeal hearing, the City of Newton ruled that Clover is a “large animal” under its regulations, and Hinchey’s property does not meet the required manure storage requirements.

“I was shocked today when there’s no new information, except we are just not going to differentiate a miniature horse from a large horse. I thought they were going to fix their regulations,” Hinchey said.

Hinchey said she is now planning on taking her fight to court.

“If I sue the City, then 21 days is not the deadline to get rid of her, it’s the end of the appeal process,” she said. “Otherwise, I have 21 days to find a different place. I am not prepared to find a place to live.”

Hinchey said she spent about $100,000 on her backyard setup after receiving other approvals from the City, believing she could keep Clover there. She said Clover is more than a pet, she is also a trained therapy animal.

“It’s just sad. They bring such good comfort, happiness, joy to people,” she said. “We’re so close, and if I see her two hours a day in some paddock, it just won’t be the same.”

If Hinchey decides to take the case to court, that process could take months to a year, or more.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)