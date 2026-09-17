NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton woman could be forced to give up her miniature horse as the city’s public health department has received complaints from residents about the animal’s smell.

Judy Hinchey said she bought the horse, named Clover, to be used as a therapy animal at local nursing homes. She said she reached out to the city last year, which approved her zoning request to renovate her backyard into a space with a stable. Hinchey said the project cost her nearly $100,000.

When the horse arrived to her Auburndale home five weeks ago, the city’s public health department began to receive complaints about the smell of horse manure, seeing her walk the horse through the neighborhood, as well as the time Clover escaped from her yard.

“I have had so many people come out here and It doesn’t smell. I wish they’d come out. I told them why they first called, I said, please come every single day,” Hinchey said.

The City of Newton denied Hinchey’s application to keep Clover, saying that animals requiring a stable are not permitted.

Hinchey and her attorney attended a hearing Wednesday over her denied application, arguing the department’s requirements fail to make a distinction between miniature horses and full-size horses – which they say is done in other communities including Bourne and Needham.

“Despite it’s equine nature, there is a clear distinct difference between the miniature horse and a horse,” Hinchey’s attorney said. “Ms. Hinchey has no intention of keeping a stable fold of large animals, and simply seeks to keep an animal subject to reasonable requirements which she has already satisfied.”

If her appeal is denied, Hinchey told 7NEWS, “…I might move out of this neighborhood in Newton where I grew up.”

Hinchey said she expects to hear a decision on her appeal within the next week.

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