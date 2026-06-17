BOSTON (WHDH) - Executives and Massachusetts law enforcement are looking ahead to the next big event coming to Boston – Sail Boston is returning to the city for the first time since 2017 next month.

More than 60 tall ships from more than 20 countries will be sailing into five major ports across the United States in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Boston Harbor will be the ships’ final stop in mid-July.

“We have been recruiting ships for about three to four years to get them to change their schedule so they’d be here for our 250th anniversary,” said Dusty Rhodes, Executive Director of Sail Boston.

The maritime festival is expected to draw four million people this year, but the Massachusetts State Police said they are prepared for the massive turnout.

“Here in Boston, things we’re really good at is special events, and everyone coming together, working collectively, and making sure we have a safe event for everyone,” said Massachusetts State Police Capt. Sean Barry.

The Parade of Sails kicks off July 11, when the ships make their way into the habor. Old Iron Sides, which set sail in Boston Wednesday to commemorate the Battle of Bunker Hill, will lead the back.

“When the ships come into Boston, you’ll have the USS Constitution ready to receive – she’ll be out there, turned around and ready to come in, and she’ll lead the tall ships into the harbor,” said Chief Of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle.

The celebration then continues with days of free ship tours, festivals, and fireworks. Event coordinators said they can manage securing and transporting back to back crowds from the World Cup to Sail Boston.

“There are complexities to an event for 60,000 people in a stadium thats outside of Boston, and they’re are complexities to an event with millions of people spread out over a coastline spread over the city,” said T.K. Skenderian, Director of Communications for Sail Boston.

Visitors are urged to use public transportation during the event.

“The ‘T’ is the way to go,” said Boston Police Superintendent Lenita Cullinane. “We want everyone to get here safely but we don’t want to tow cars, we don’t want to ticket cars.”

“The one day of July 11 is going to be inconvenient for some folks. They’ll be numerous parking restrictions and travel restrictions on certain streets for one day. One day as we celebrate America’s 250 anniversary,” said Tom Tinlin, a Transportation Consultant.

Barry said law enforcement will meet to debrief every day to see what is working and what isn’t, and adjust their plans as necessary. He said security for the event will be similar to going through Boston Stadium.

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