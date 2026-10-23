BOSTON (WHDH) - A city-wide scavenger hunt launched Friday morning in Boston.

The hunt, called “Find the Good Boston,” will turn the city into one giant board game over the next three weeks.

Contestants can play by themselves or with friends. They can complete challenges around 100 of Boston’s historic landmarks. They can play and get tickets online.

The goal is to explore the city and uncover its stories.

Every challenge earns you or your team points that can be redeemed for rewards like free pastries, tickets to the zoo, or dinner for two.

The winning team will also get to pick a non-profit organization to donate $10,000 to.

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