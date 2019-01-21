Cleanup underway after nasty winter storm dumps snow, sleet, freezing rain in Bay State

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews plowed roads throughout the night as a deep freeze took hold in the Merrimack Valley.

The weekend’s nasty winter storm left about seven inches of snow in the Andover area followed by sleet and freezing rain.

In Leominster, a salt truck rolled over due to the messy road conditions.

“His wheels started to spin, but his brakes on, and as he did, he began to slide backwards,” Raymond Racine of Leominster Public Works explained. “He made a maneuver where he chose to be safe rather than sorry, hit the tree. Flipped the truck. Everybody’s is fine.”

Across the Bay State, people rushed into the bitter air to clear their properties before the snow turned to ice.

The Rocca’s spent the afternoon shoveling out their home in Andover so they weren’t frozen in.

“We’re really surprised we didn’t get as much as they predicted but that’s good because we can go to work (Monday),” Cheryl Rocca said.

Salt trucks remained on the roads throughout the morning in an effort to remove slick spots.

