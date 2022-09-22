BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston Wednesday morning said more disruptions are planned.

Fifteen protestors were arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after the demonstration stopped traffic along Seaport Boulevard for about an hour. All protesters arrested later posted bail, according to officials, and will be due in court over the coming days. The group calling themselves “Extinction Rebellion” said they’re fighting inaction on climate change.

