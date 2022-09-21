BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen climate protesters were arrested over the course of Wednesday morning as they held demonstrations that blocked traffic on some of Boston’s busier roads.

State and local police arrested at least 15 people as the protests were held during the morning commute, with at least five arrested after blocking traffic in Boston on the ramp from Leverett Circle to Route 93. According to law officials, charges some of them faced ranged from Trespassing to Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

A large group that marched through the city, called the “Extinction Rebellion,” carried a banner down Congress Street that said “Envision a better world” as they protested inaction on climate change.

“We have tried to go to the State House, we have tried petitions, we’ve tried conventional rallying – they don’t work,” said protester James Comiskey. “The government does not listen unless we get in the streets.”

Protesters danced and chanted as they made their way from Congress Street to the bridge along Seaport Boulevard. They stopped traffic on the latter street for about an hour.

“This is very important… for future generations,” said spokesperson Susan LeMont. “I’m in my 60s, and I even worry I’m not gonna make it to 70, I think it’s that big a crisis.”

Several protesters said they’d be standing in solidarity with those arrested. Police told 7NEWS the arrests only came after protesters blocking roads refused to move.

Another group protesting near South Station marched down Summer Street toward the Seaport. Facing arrest near South Station, they began heading toward Post Office Square. At least one person was arrested in that area.

Part of the Seaport was closed to traffic Wednesday morning near Atlantic Avenue, as was the Leverett Connector and part of Summer Street. At first, traffic impacts were no more than 10 to 15 minutes, but the impact later worsened.

One lane on summer at is closed. Traffic is able to get by but I would still give yourself an extra 10 mins just in case. Earlier protests on leverett conn. Traffic recovered well. @7News https://t.co/DfLtCC92jn — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 21, 2022

“I know, and I share deeply, the frustration and urgency that folks face, we are working every day to do our part on the side of city government,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said on Wednesday, several years after she stood in solidarity with the group in 2019.

Protesters said the most important thing to come out of the protest was to have their voices heard loud and clear, especially from local leaders such as the mayor.

“So, we want to get the attention of the city legislature, the state legislature, and we’re hoping that signs like these and making a big show like this will get their attention,” said protester Jenny Allen.

Organizers said they believe Wednesday’s event was a success, meriting similar demonstrations in the future.

All protesters arrested later posted bail, according to officials.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)